Power Integrations Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.18M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.