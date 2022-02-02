eGain Communications Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- eGain Communications (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.