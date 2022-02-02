Comcast/ViacomCBS Europe venture SkyShowtime gets regulators' OK

Feb. 02, 2022 12:11 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), VIACVIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Sky Italia Tv Headquarters In Milan, Italy

boschettophotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Comcast (CMCSA -0.2%) and ViacomCBS (VIAC -2%, VIACA -2.4%) have received full regulatory approval for SkyShowtime, the new streaming joint venture between the two aimed at Europe.
  • The service now plans to launch in more than 20 European markets, covering 90 million homes, later this year.
  • The service will feature 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audiences, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content, and more, the companies say.
  • SkyShowtime will be led by Monty Sarhan, a veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS as well as a 10-year veteran at the Epix subscription TV service that went direct-to-consumer under his leadership.
