Carlyle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:12 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.18 (+84.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.15B (-23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.