Werner Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Werner (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $731.23M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WERN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.