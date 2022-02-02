Kimball Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETKimball International, Inc. (KBAL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Kimball (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.3M (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.