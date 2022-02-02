NuStar Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:16 PM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NuStar (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.33 (+153.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $407.25M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Lats month, SA contributor Power Hedge wrote "NuStar Energy: Management Might Be Too Optimistic But This 9.92% Yielder Is Still Attractive", rating the stock Hold.