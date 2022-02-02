Hot Stocks: EAT, CPRI rise on earnings; BSX, GILD decline; UAA upgrade

Quarterly reports remained the main driver of trading in Wednesday's midday action. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) both posted notable advances following the release of their earnings figures.

However, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) both lost ground after the release of their quarterly updates, despite nominally strong results for the latest fiscal period. BSX slipped on weak guidance, while a drop in sales for a key COVID product raised skepticism in GILD.

In other news, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) received buying interest following an analyst's upgrade.

Gainers

Brinker International (EAT) soared nearly 11% after a strong earnings report. The owner of the Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant chains said its Q4 non-GAAP EPS topped expectations by nearly 40%. Revenue also beat projections, with comparable store sales surging compared to last year's pandemic-impacted results.

Earnings news also inspired a buying in Capri Holdings (CPRI). The luxury products maker said its revenue surged 24% from last year, thanks to strong performance from its Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands.

Boosted by the earnings news, CPRI soared at the outset of trading, rising to an intraday 52-week high of $70.63. Shares have moderated in midday action but remain higher by 4%, trading at $64.13 at about 11:45 a.m. ET.

Under Armour (UAA) received a lift from a bullish comment from Morgan Stanley, rising by about 1.5% in intraday action. The firm upgraded UAA from Equal-weight to Overweight, citing attractive valuation after a recent pullback. Morgan Stanley also pointed to a "compelling" set-up for 2022.

Decliners

The release of quarterly results put pressure on Boston Scientific (BSX). The company beat expectations with its latest quarter but gave a cautious forecast for 2022.

BSX predicted sales expansion for the year of about 6% to 8%. Analysts were looking for a growth rate of nearly 9%. Weighed down by the forecast, the stock fell about 5% in midday trading.

Gilead (GILD) also lost ground despite Street-beating results for its latest quarter. The stock fell about 5% amid a decline in revenues, as sales of the company's COVID therapy Veklury plunged 30% from last year.

