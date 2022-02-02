Fortive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:18 PM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.78 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.44B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.