As reported yesterday, a cyberattack beginning over the weekend impacted oil infrastructure owned by two German companies. At that time, details were limited and both companies indicated they were trying to understand the full scope of the attack. Today, that attack appears to have spread to Europe's largest oil hub, with six sites impacted across the Amsterdam-Rotteredam-Antwerp complex.

Now impacting eleven sites between Germany and the Netherlands, the attack appears to hamper administrative tasks necessary to process the loading of cargoes. Mabanaft and Oil tanking have already declared force majeure at sites in Germany, and there's rumors of one force majeure in ARA.

Though the attack has not brought operations to a halt across much of ARA and Germany, the source and nature of the attack are yet to be determined. Coming on the heels of the successful ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline last year, affected parties are no doubt racing to understand risks to operations if the attack spreads further.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) quickly flagged the need re-route cargoes from Germany when news first hit over the weekend, although no other affected parties have been named. Given that nearly all of the majors have infrastructure in the impacted areas, analyst will likely focus on any related comments from BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TTE) during upcoming earnings calls.