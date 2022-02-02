Lazard Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:21 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.43 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $856.96M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Valkyrie Trading Society recently wrote "Lazard's Advisory And Asset Management Businesses Are Relatively Resistant To Market Risks", rating the stock Buy.