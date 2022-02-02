Ford says its new electric F-150 can power homes during outages

Ford Motor Company (F -1.2%) said on Wednesday that it is the first automaker in the U.S. to offer the ability for customers to power their homes with an electric truck when the grid goes dark as part of a partnership with Sunrun (RUN -3.3%).

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is the preferred installer of F-150 Lightning home charging solutions, including the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System.

Ford's update: "Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source – and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid."

Looking ahead, Ford (NYSE:F) plans to introduce additional F-150 Lightning features to help customers potentially save money and take pressure off the electric grid during peak usage.

The Ford-Sunrun partnership was first revealed last year.

