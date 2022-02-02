Xylem Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:24 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.61 (-24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.31B (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Daniel Jones wrote with Sell rating, "Xylem Stock: Too Pricey Today".