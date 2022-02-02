Penn National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:25 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+46.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PENN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- In January last week, Penn National received approval to offer online sports betting in Louisiana; at the same time, the stock was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral as the analyst believed that the shares have underperformed the gaming group in 2021.
- With a recent PlayUSA forecast that legal sports betting on the Super Bowl may top $1B, Penn National is here to benefit; SA Contributor The Black Sheep with a Strong Buy rating recently wrote, "Betting on Penn National Gaming"