CRISPR, ViaCyte begin dosing in phase 1 trial of gene-edited therapy for type 1 diabetes

Feb. 02, 2022 12:29 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

Genetic engineeering concept

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -4.0%) and ViaCyte said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1 trial of their gene-edited cell replacement therapy VCTX210 to treat type 1 diabetes (T1D).
  • VCTX210 is a gene-edited, stem cell-derived product developed in collaboration by applying CRISPR's gene-editing technology to ViaCyte's stem cell capabilities for the generation of pancreatic cells designed to evade recognition by the immune system.
  • The company said this immune-evasive cell replacement therapy is designed to enable patients to produce their own insulin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.