CRISPR, ViaCyte begin dosing in phase 1 trial of gene-edited therapy for type 1 diabetes
Feb. 02, 2022 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
- CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -4.0%) and ViaCyte said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1 trial of their gene-edited cell replacement therapy VCTX210 to treat type 1 diabetes (T1D).
- VCTX210 is a gene-edited, stem cell-derived product developed in collaboration by applying CRISPR's gene-editing technology to ViaCyte's stem cell capabilities for the generation of pancreatic cells designed to evade recognition by the immune system.
- The company said this immune-evasive cell replacement therapy is designed to enable patients to produce their own insulin.