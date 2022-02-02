Lannett FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.21M (-32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LCI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.