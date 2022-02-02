Ingredion Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:33 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.29 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.72B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.