Cummins Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 12:34 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.81B (-0.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
  • In mid-January, Cummins and Isuzu Motors signed a deal for creating a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck to demonstrate in North America.
