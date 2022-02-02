Vista Outdoor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:36 PM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.92 (+86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $746.79M (+29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.