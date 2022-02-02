Novocure upgraded to buy at Oppenheimer on valuation, growth potential
Feb. 02, 2022 12:43 PM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer has upgraded shares of NovoCure (NVCR +1.6%) from perform to outperform citing the company's current valuation and growth from the release of next-generation arrays mid year.
- The firm has a $98 price target (~37% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Kevin DeGeeter wrote that the Street has low expectations for growth in treating glioblastoma ("GBM").
- Novocure's technology, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFs), use electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division.
- "New array promises higher peak current (1,988 vs 1,558 mAMPs), better coverage and lower peak temperature (36.9C vs 37.5C)," DeGeeter said.
DeGeeter noted that TTFs currently have ~35% market share for treatment of GMB and a $550M revenue run rate. But he sees a road to $750+M in GBM alone "with limited near-term risk from new market entrants."
