Medical Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:40 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.46 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403M (+20.7% Y/Y).
Earning history:
- The company has been reporting FFO in-line or beating estimates over the past six quarters.
- Over the last 1 year, MPW has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
Analyst ratings on MPW:
- Citing attractive acquisition opportunities plus more savvy capital allocation, Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya, II initiated coverage with an outperform rating.
- Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra raised the firm's price target to $26 from $23 and keeps a buy ratin
FY22 Outlook
- The company will announce FY22 NFFO guidance tomorrow. Analysts expect NFFO of $1.90.
- The SA Quant rating, Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- MPW's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 3.55 ranks 2nd among health care REIT stocks.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.