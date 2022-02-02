Medical Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.46 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403M (+20.7% Y/Y).

Earning history:

  • The company has been reporting FFO in-line or beating estimates over the past six quarters.

Analyst ratings on MPW:

  • Citing attractive acquisition opportunities plus more savvy capital allocation, Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya, II initiated coverage with an outperform rating.
  • Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra raised the firm's price target to $26 from $23 and keeps a buy ratin

FY22 Outlook

