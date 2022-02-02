Paylocity FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+147.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.3M (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.