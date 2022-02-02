Ralph Lauren Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 12:40 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $2.18 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.64B (+14.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, RL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.