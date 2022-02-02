Ralph Lauren Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:40 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.18 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.64B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.