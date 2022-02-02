News FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.63B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.