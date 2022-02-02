Lions Gate Entertainment FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.