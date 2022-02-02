Viasat Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:43 PM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.22 (-43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $715.04M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.