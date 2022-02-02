Deckers Outdoor FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.15 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.