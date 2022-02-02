Dorian LPG Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:46 PM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.66 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $77.86M (-12% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.