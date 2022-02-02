Cardinal Health Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:46 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.32B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In early January, Cardinal Health warned of additional inflationary effects and lower volumes from global supply chain constraints with lower-than-anticipated offset from pricing actions.
- SA Contributor Cameron Smith with a Buy rating recently wrote that it has attractive long-term investment at 10.0x forward P/E.