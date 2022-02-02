Boyd Gaming Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+171.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.4M (+31.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BYD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.