World Wrestling Entertainment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.7M (+36.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.