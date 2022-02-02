Hain Celestial Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:49 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.33 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $480.04M (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
