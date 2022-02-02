Enova Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.86M (+31.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.