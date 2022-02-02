Snap Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Look for from SNAP
Feb. 02, 2022 12:50 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+31.7% Y/Y).
- SNAP fell 30% after reporting Q3 results. Q3 revenue missed amid iPhone privacy changes. DAU grew 23% Y/Y to 306M, ARPU of $3.49 vs. $2.73 in 3Q20. Shares are down nearly 55% since Q3 results.
- DAUs: Investors will also focus on DAUs, a key metric indicating the size of the company’s total user base. Snap has seen its DAU grow for ten straight quarters starting in Q2 FY 2019. In recent quarters, this pace of YOY growth has accelerated, reaching 21.6% in Q4 FY 2020 and as high as 23.1% in Q2 FY 2021. The Zacks expects global DAUs at 315M, up 18.9% Y/Y.
- Analyst opinion:
- Jefferies expects headwinds weighing on revenue growth, including the usual suspects (COVID-19 Omicron surge, supply chain shortages, and the iOS privacy changes). DAUs look to be trending above street expectations, Jefferies says.
- Wedbush downgraded Snap to Neutral, seeing competitive threats and an ongoing headwind from Apple's iOS privacy changes.
- Cowen downgraded the stock to market perform and cut PT to $45 from $75 on expectations that the impact of last year's Apple iOS 14.5 privacy changes isn't going away anytime soon.
- 1Q22 Outlook: The company will announce 1Q22 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance tomorrow. Analysts expect revenue of $1.02B, up 32% Y/Y.
- The SA Quant rating and SA Authors rating is Hold, Wall St. average rating is buy.
- SNAP's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.61 ranks 34th among the top interactive and media stocks.
- Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.