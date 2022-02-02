Avery Dennison (AVY -2.9%) trades near seven-month lows after reporting roughly in-line Q4 earnings and revenues while issuing full-year earnings guidance seen as "underwhelming."

The company guided full-year EPS of $9.35-$9.75, excluding an estimated $0.10/share impact of restructuring charges, mostly below analyst consensus estimate of $9.72.

Few companies in the specialty chemicals sector have posted favorable results or guidance for 2022, and Avery Dennison is "no exception," and the weak outlook reflects margin pressure, KeyBanc Capital analysts say, according to Bloomberg.

For Q4, total revenues rose 9.7% Y/Y to $2.18B, while net sales in the Label and Graphic Materials segment rose 3% Y/Y to $1.3B, but adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 14.5% from 17.6% in the year-ago quarter, as the benefit from higher organic volume/mix was more than offset by the net impact of pricing, freight and raw material costs and the impact of an extra week in 2020.

Avery Dennison shares have gained 35% over the past year but dropped 5% YTD.