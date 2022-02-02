Reinsurance Group of America Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-33.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.08B (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.