Evoke Pharma, Eversana extend commercialization contract for Gimoti
Feb. 02, 2022 12:53 PM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evoke Pharma (EVOK +2.2%) and Eversana Life Science Services extended their agreement to continue collaborating on the commercialization and distribution of Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray in the U.S. through the end of 2026.
- According to the original 2020 agreement, Evoke retains ownership of the Gimoti NDA and legal, regulatory, and manufacturing responsibilities for the drug. While, Eversana utilizes its internal sales organization and other commercial functions for market access, marketing, and other patient support services.
- Evoke records sales for Gimoti and retains more than 80% of the net product profits once the parties’ costs are reimbursed.
- The amendment increases the percentage of net product profit retained by Evoke and accelerates reimbursement of commercialization costs to Eversana after the product breaks even on a monthly basis.
- The initial term was five years following FDA approval, June 19, 2025, which has now been extended to Dec. 31, 2026.
- Gimoti is used to treat patients with symptoms related to diabetic gastroparesis.