Disney looks to hire NFT expert to lead its efforts in the space
Feb. 02, 2022 12:54 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- With interest in the non-fungible token market on the rise, Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted a new job opening for an NFT expert to lead the company's efforts in the space.
- The so-called manager of business development will be responsible for monitoring the evolving marketplace, setting category strategy and managing key partners, according to Disney's website.
- Specifically, the manager must identify growth opportunities by category, franchise, and distribution and implement new deals to fill gaps, as well as track category trends and market data to maximize Disney's business in each segment, the job description read.
- Disney (DIS) joined a raft of other publicly-traded firms that have already jumped into the NFT space, including: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), AMC (NYSE:AMC), Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE), Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV), Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL), GameStop (NYSE:GME), BCII Enterprises (OTCPK:BCII), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL).
