Avantor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.