SkyWest Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+97.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $726.13M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SKYW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.