Berry Global Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 02, 2022 12:59 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.34 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.43B (+9.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor Sven Carlin recently wrote "Berry Global Has Potential But Also Debt", rating the stock Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.