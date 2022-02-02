Berry Global Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 12:59 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Feb. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.34 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.43B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BERY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
