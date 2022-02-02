B2Gold (BTG +0.7%) said Mali's government granted a new exploration permit covering the same perimeter as the Menankoto permit, which combined with the Bantako North permit comprises the Anaconda area, located 20 km from its Fekola mine.

With the receipt of the Menankoto permit, B2Gold expects to start exploration at the site by February 15 with the initial deployment of two rigs and additional drill rigs to be deployed shortly thereafter.

The company said it budgeted $33M to facilitate phase 1 saprolite mining this year at the Anaconda area.

B2Gold also said its updated mineral resource estimate at the Cardinal Zone in Mali upgraded 430K oz. from inferred to indicated, after the initial inferred resource estimate totaled 640K oz. of gold in 13M metric tons of ore at a grade of 1.54 g/t.

B2Gold recently reported record annual total gold production of 1.04M oz. for FY 2021, marking the miner's 13th straight year of record annual total gold production.