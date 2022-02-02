Omnicom Health Group acquires Propeller, terms not disclosed

Feb. 02, 2022 1:20 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Omnicom Health Group, a part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has acquired Propeller for undisclosed sum.
  • Founded in 2006 by President Charles Flax, Propeller has evolved from a digital video start-up to a fast-growing omnichannel strategy, content and delivery agency.
  • Propeller's strong data capabilities will be further reinforced with resources from Omni Health—OHG's powerful healthcare-centric data platform. "We can expand Propeller's reach through collaboration with our network of award-winning agencies, and in partnership with our industry-leading media group," said Prince. "We see significant potential for growth with Propeller under Charlie's ongoing leadership."
  • The acquisition of Propeller follow's OHG's acquisition of Archbow in 2021 and is in line with the group's strategy to continue to invest in areas of rapid growth.
