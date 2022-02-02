What's in store for ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings?
Feb. 02, 2022 1:20 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (compared to -$0.19 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.34B (+120.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed the Brent benchmark above $90/barrel thereby benefitting upstream oil & gas companies.
- Since the company reported Q4 earnings, the stock has gained 25.4%; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy.
