What's in store for ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings?

Feb. 02, 2022 1:20 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

ConocoPhillips Company headquarters in Houston, US.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (compared to -$0.19 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.34B (+120.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The rising conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed the Brent benchmark above $90/barrel thereby benefitting upstream oil & gas companies.
  • Since the company reported Q4 earnings, the stock has gained 25.4%; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy.
  • SA Contributor The Value Portfolio with a Buy rating recently wrote, "ConocoPhillips Cash Flow Potential Is Hiding"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.