Yield10 gets favorable ruling from Argentine agency for genome-edited Camelina lines
Feb. 02, 2022 1:22 PM ETYield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN -1.6%) said it received a favorable determination from the Argentine Biosafety Commission (Comisión Nacional de Biotecnología Agropecuaria or “CONABIA”) for three CRISPR genome edited Camelina lines.
- The company said CONABIA conducted an evaluation of the three CRISPR genome edited Camelina lines and determined that these plants are similar to conventionally bred Camelina varieties, and thus are not regulated under a biotechnology resolution of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Argentina.
- Yield10 added that CONABIA confirmed that because the edited Camelina does not contain any foreign inserted DNA, the variety can be marketed like conventionally bred Camelina which does not require any pre-market authorizations.
- The edited lines covered by the ruling are E3902 and two distinct C3007 (BADC) Camelina lines.