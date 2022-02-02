Pinterest Q4 earnings preview: What's in the picture?
Feb. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Image sharing and social media company, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $827.73M (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Investors will be looking at monthly active user. Pinterest has lost MAUs for the past two quarters after hitting 478M MAU in 1Q21. The company had 444 million MAU as of Sept. 30. Monthly active users ticked up just 1% Y/Y to 444 million due to a 10% decline in the U.S. to 89 million users, more than made up for by international growth of 4% to 356 million users.
- The company's stock has declined more than 37% since the company reported Q3 results. The most apparent reason for the drop is that user growth is declining as people return to their regular lives, post-pandemic.
- In the recent weeks have seen several senior executives exiting the company.
Analyst Recommendations on Pinterest:
- Ahead of its earnings release, UBS cut its price target to $32 from $42.
- Pinterest Ads Manager data is pointing to user declines for the second straight month, and download data is also pointing to further declines, Guggenheim notes. That's leading it to cut its Q4 user estimate to 438 million from a previous 447 million, both of which are below consensus for 448 million users. Guggenheim cut its price target to $39 from $46 and downgraded to neutral.
- Wolfe has initiated Pinterest at Peer Perform, saying it likes the ongoing product transition there, but "the near-term uncertainties on its revenue and MAU growth trajectory are likely to keep multiples under pressure." Wolfe sets a $45 price target.
- Over the last 2 years, PINS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward.