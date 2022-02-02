Kodiak Sciences upgraded to outperform at JP Morgan on more favorable risk profile
Feb. 02, 2022 1:35 PM ETKodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- JP Morgan has upgraded Kodiak Sciences (KOD -1.9%) to outperform from neutral following results from a pivotal study on wet AMD treatment KSI-301 and conversations with key opinion leaders (KOLs).
- However, the firm lowered its price target to $90 from $124 (~45% upside from yesterday's close).
- Analyst Anupam Rama said that following last month's JP Morgan Health Care Conference, KOLs he has spoken with say that a majority of patients getting to a 4-5 month treatment interval with KSI-301 is a win for Kodiak.
- In addition, interviewees indicated that achieving non-inferiority to Avastin (bevacizumab) was a win.
- "Importantly, we now see a more favorable reward/risk set up, even with a more conservative model (JPMe KSI-301 peak sales ~$3-4B across indications vs ~$4-5B prior; Street consensus ~$4B).
- Kodiak shares rose yesterday after the disclosure that a company director bought shares.