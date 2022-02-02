Bath & Body Works gains after guidance update, new buyback plan

Bath & Body Works (BBWI +4.0%) moved higher on Wednesday after the retailer displayed a strong holiday quarter performance in the updated released earlier. BBWI preannounced Q4 revenue of $3.03B vs. $2.97B consensus and EPS of $2.28, which lands at the high end of the guided range of $2.10 to $2.25 and just short of the consensus mark of $2.30 The board also authorized a $1.5B repurchase program, $1B of which will be completed via an accelerated program. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) noted that it ended the fiscal year with approximately $2B in cash. Looking ahead, the plan is to remained focused on strong brand positioning, as well as delivering sustainable growth.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on BBWI following the update and became even more constructive on the retailer.

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We continue to view BBWI as one of the most consistent growth stories in retail and think it is well positioned into 2022 given multiple growth drivers, inexpensive valuation, and relative insulation against supply chain disruption."

BBWI is due to report full results on February 23.

