Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares dipped on Wednesday, despite Citi adding the Mountain View, California-based software company to its catalyst list.

In a note to investors, analyst Tyler Radke wrote that he was "constructive" on data and analytics companies going into fourth-quarter earnings, "as we see the group likely to rebound following a tough start to the year."

Radke added: "We also add a positive catalyst watch to CFLT, as we see new use cases around data warehouse modernization driving significant upside and reaccelerating top-line growth."

Confluent shares were down nearly 2% to $67.32 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts expect the company to report that it lost 21 cents per share on $109.8 million in revenue during the fourth-quarter.

In addition to adding Confluent to Citi's catalyst list, Radke upgraded Informatica (NYSE:INFA) going into the print, noting that the recent sell-off in the stock "looks overdone given the defensive/profitable business characteristics and reaccelerating revenue growth into 2022."

Last month, Confluent signed a deal with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Cloud to set Data in Motion in China, letting customers in mainland China have access to ​a modern data streaming platform to harness real-time data flow across entire organizations.