Calidi Biotherapeutics in deal to go public through SPAC Edoc Acquisition
Feb. 02, 2022 1:45 PM ETEdoc Acquisition Corp. (ADOC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Calidi Biotherapeutics agreed to go public through a deal with Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC), which will value the company at about $450M.
- Calidi would be expected to have cash and cash equivalents, prior to transaction expenses, of about $117M and a pro forma enterprise valuation of $449 million, according to a statement. The transaction includes a $25M PIPE from institutional investors. The deal is expected to be completed in Q2.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics describers itself as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with that is working to try to use oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as financial advisor to Calidi. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Calidi. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to Edoc, and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. as financial advisor to Edoc.
- Recall November 2020, Edoc Acquisition prices $90M IPO.