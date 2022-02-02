Calidi Biotherapeutics in deal to go public through SPAC Edoc Acquisition

Feb. 02, 2022 1:45 PM ETEdoc Acquisition Corp. (ADOC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Calidi Biotherapeutics agreed to go public through a deal with Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC), which will value the company at about $450M.
  • Calidi would be expected to have cash and cash equivalents, prior to transaction expenses, of about $117M and a pro forma enterprise valuation of $449 million, according to a statement. The transaction includes a $25M PIPE from institutional investors. The deal is expected to be completed in Q2.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics describers itself as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with that is working to try to use oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as financial advisor to Calidi. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Calidi. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to Edoc, and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. as financial advisor to Edoc.
  • Recall November 2020, Edoc Acquisition prices $90M IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.